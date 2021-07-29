Insect Land Learning Picture Books Have Anime in the Works

Kodansha announced on Thursday that the Insect Land picture book series produced by actor Teruyuki Kagawa has an anime adaptation in the works. Kodansha did not reveal a release date or format for the anime.

The Insect Land "nature learning picture books" began with the first volume in April 2020, with anime designer Thomas Romain ( Macross Delta , Carole & Tuesday ) drawing the illustrations. The stories explore the lives of insects, while also celebrating the themes of ecology and diversity.

The franchise recently released the fifth book in the series on Thursday, titled Insect Land: Kuwagata no Rafael, Abarenbō no Himitsu (Insect Land: Rafael the Stag Beetle, and the Secret of the Rowdy Kid). The book's story begins with a seed gathering game played by insects. The stag beetle Rafael is unable to find that many seeds, and begins to become reckless in his impatience. But Rafael himself hides a secret.

Source: PR Times