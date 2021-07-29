Manga Creator Makuno Terminates Contract with futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service

Makuno states important reports, payment obligations were not fulfilled

Manga creator Makuno revealed on Twitter on Monday that she is terminating her contract with publisher Fantasista because there were times when important reports and payment obligations were not fulfilled, even after she made inquiries at the end of June. Subsequently, she became ill from mental fatigue and decided that to continue a healthy production environment for manga creation, she would have to terminate her contract.

Her While You're Asleep, Scapegoat Baby, and LUST-fantasy- dо̄jinshi manga are no longer being distributed on Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service as of July 22. She plans to distribute and sell the English versions of her works, including the unreleased final chapter of Scapegoat Baby, on her own.

Makuno's The Nature of Master/Slave Relationships manga, which futekiya added from Dogenzaka Shobo, will remain on the service.

ANN has reached out to futekiya for comment.

The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief Emma Hanashiro worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

Source: Makuno's Twitter account