DAYS' Tsuyoshi Yasuda Launches Astronomy Club Manga Limited Series

5-chapter PAUSE manga launches on August 4

This year's 35th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Tsuyoshi Yasuda will launch a new manga limited series titled PAUSE in the magazine's next issue on August 4. The five-chapter "astronomy club teen graffiti" manga will center on themes of "pain" and "rebirth," with the story beginning with a shattered dream.

Yasuda launched the DAYS soccer manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2013, and ended the manga on January 20 earlier this year. Kodansha published the manga's 42nd volume on March 17. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English.

Yasuda recently launched the DAYS ~fragment~ mini-series side story manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine on June 9. The side story will only have nine chapters.

A 24-episode television anime series based on the DAYS manga ran from July to December of 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga also bundled five original video anime episodes in 2017 and 2018.

Ponycan USA announced plans to release the series in the United States.