Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko Smartphone Game Ends Service on October 29

Square Enix announced on Friday that its Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi ( Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) smartphone game is ending service on October 29 at 12:00 p.m. JST. As of Friday, players can no longer purchase the Rainbow Tamahagane in-game currency. The game will get an offline version with limited functionality after the game's online service ends. The game's producer Takanori Shiina revealed that players will be able to browse stories, models, and illustrations in the offline version.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in March 2018.

In the franchise 's story, since ancient times, shrine maidens who wield swords have been exorcising "aradama," strange monsters that threaten the human world. These young women who wear school uniforms and a sword are called "Toji," and they serve as an official unit within the police force as a "special religious service police squad." The government authorizes the Toji to wear swords and serve as government officials, and the government has set up five schools throughout the country for the girls to attend.

The girls live ordinary school lives, while occasionally performing their duties, wielding their swords and using various powers to fight and protect the people. In the spring, the five schools send their best Toji to compete in a tournament. As the tournament comes closer, all of the representatives rigorously train themselves in order to get stronger and improve their skills.

Studio Gokumi 's 24-episode Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko television anime project premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The franchise also inspired the Mini Toji short anime, which premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll also streamed this anime as well.

The Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi ( Katana Maidens – Tomoshibi ) smartphone game's tie-in original video anime premiered the first part in October 2020 on the AT-X channel. The second part premiered in November 2020 on the AT-X channel. The two-volume original video anime had a 2020 "advance premiere" via broadcast and streaming. Crunchyroll describes it as a Crunchyroll co-production.

Source: Square Enix (link 2) via Siliconera