Shō Harusono's Butai ni Sake! Manga Goes on 6-Month Hiatus

The September issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine revealed on Wednesday that Shō Harusono 's Butai ni Sake! (Blossom on Stage!) manga will go on hiatus for six months. The manga will return in the magazine's March 2022 issue on January 28, 2022.

The manga centers on Asahi Oniwa, a new high school student who sees the performance of an older drama club student named Imari, and is immediately taken with acting. He signs up for the drama club, thinking that it will be a catalyst for his own change, but did not expect to be debuting on stage one month after signing up due to a lack of actors.

Harusono launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in April 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's second compiled book volume on Monday.

Harusono launched the earlier Sasaki and Miyano manga on the pixiv website in 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume in November 2020. It has inspired a novel by Kotoko Hachijō. Yen Press licensed the manga. The original manga spawned the Hirano to Kagiura spinoff manga about two side characters that runs in Monthly Comic Gene . That spinoff manga has in turn inspired its own novel.

The Sasaki and Miyano manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2022.