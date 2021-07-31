Aya Nakahara's Otonanajimi Manga Enters Climax

Manga about childhood friends who develop romance in adulthood launched in 2019

The September issue of Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine announced on Wednesday that Aya Nakahara 's Otonanajimi manga is entering its climax. The manga's seventh compiled book volume will ship on August 25.

The manga's story centers on childhood friends Kaede Kagaya and Shun Aoyama. Ever since they were kids, Shun has been helping out Kaede, and Kaede has held a secret crush on Shun, even now when she is already 24 years old. But now, thanks to a different girl making a pass on Shun, and the entrance of a different male childhood friend named Iori, things might finally start moving in a romantic direction for Kaede and Shun.

Nakahara launched the manga in Cocohana in March 2019. Shueisha published the manga's sixth volume on April 23.

Nakahara launched the Dame na Watashi ni Koishite Kudasai manga in Shueisha 's Monthly You magazine in April 2013, and ended it in August 2016. Shueisha published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. Nakahara launched the Dame na Watashi ni Koishite Kudasai R sequel manga in Monthly You in October 2016, and ended the series in its sixth volume, which shipped in November 2018. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation in January 2016.

Viz Media published Nakahara's Love*Com manga's 17 volumes in North America, and Viz Pictures released the manga's live-action film adaptation on DVD. Discotek Media released the 2007 television anime series adaptation in North America in July 2013.