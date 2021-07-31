News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 19-25
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Nintendo
|July 16
|42,642
|201,731
|2
|NSw
|Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi
|Neos
|July 15
|22,815
|130,134
|3
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|17,031
|2,073,587
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|16,169
|2,710,271
|5
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|CAPCOM
|July 9
|16,017
|185,804
|6
|NSw
|eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam
|Konami
|July 8
|14,732
|142,040
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,972
|3,932,225
|8
|NSw
|Game Builder Garage
|Nintendo
|June 11
|12,949
|181,336
|9
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|10,984
|2,280,841
|10
|NSw
|Mario Golf Super Rush
|Nintendo
|June 25
|10,397
|150,184
|11
|PS4
|Utawareumono Zan 2
|AQUAPLUS
|July 22
|10,241
|10,241
|12
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|9,725
|203,904
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,472
|4,350,070
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|8,877
|820,564
|15
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,978
|6,832,135
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|6,177
|1,940,234
|17
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|5,663
|3,906,645
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,496
|753,101
|19
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|5,378
|4,089,524
|20
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|4,793
|2,294,606
Source: Famitsu