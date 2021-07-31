News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 19-25

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Nintendo July 16 42,642 201,731
2 NSw Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi Neos July 15 22,815 130,134
3 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 17,031 2,073,587
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 16,169 2,710,271
5 NSw Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin CAPCOM July 9 16,017 185,804
6 NSw eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam Konami July 8 14,732 142,040
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,972 3,932,225
8 NSw Game Builder Garage Nintendo June 11 12,949 181,336
9 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 10,984 2,280,841
10 NSw Mario Golf Super Rush Nintendo June 25 10,397 150,184
11 PS4 Utawareumono Zan 2 AQUAPLUS July 22 10,241 10,241
12 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 9,725 203,904
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,472 4,350,070
14 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 8,877 820,564
15 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,978 6,832,135
16 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 6,177 1,940,234
17 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 5,663 3,906,645
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,496 753,101
19 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 5,378 4,089,524
20 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 4,793 2,294,606

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 12-18
