Switch Girl!!!'s Natsumi Aida Launches New Manga

The September issue of Kodansha 's Be Love magazine revealed on Friday that Natsumi Aida will launch a new manga titled Tōdai-kun to Moto Gyaru-san ~Kakusakon Royale~ (Mr. Tokyo U and Ms. Former Gyaru ~Mismatch Couple Royale~) in the magazine's next issue on September 1. The manga will center on an elite graduate of Tokyo University and a former gyaru who marry each other.

Aida launched her Switch Girl!! manga in Margaret in 2006, and ended it in 2013. Shueisha published 25 volumes for the manga. The series has inspired two live-action television series adaptations in 2011 and 2012. Crunchyroll previously streamed the live-action series in 2014.

