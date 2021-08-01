'Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God' Net Anime Has 2nd Season in the Works

1st season centered on yuka's characters based on ancient Egyptian gods

The "Tōtotsu ni Daienkai" event for the anime of yuka's Tōtotsu ni Egypt Kami ( Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God ) characters announced on Sunday that the anime has a second season in the works. The website and the anime's Twitter account will provide more details as soon as they can.

The first anime season streamed on U-NEXT , d Anime Store , Abema TV , FOD, Bandai Channel , GyaO! , and YouTube in Japan starting on December 7, 2020. Singer yuka was credited with the original work, and Katsuya Kikuchi ( Idol Memories ) directed the season at Typhoon Graphics . Yuichiro Higashide ( Fate/Apocrypha ) oversaw the series scripts, Rena Okuyama ( The Royal Tutor , Idol Memories ) was the character designer and chief animation director, and Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) composed the music. Frontier Works produced the anime.

The cast members included:

Crunchyroll streamed the first anime season as it debuted in Japan, and the service described the sory:

Welcome to the world of the Egyptian gods. This is where the famous gods of Ancient Egypt, from Anubis to Thoth, live their lives freely. How freely, you ask? Bastet appears out of nowhere, singing and dancing. Medjed is always stone-faced. Horus works a part-time job. Set is devoted to pulling pranks. Ra's off traveling and rarely comes home... All the Gods basically just do whatever they want! These cute mascot Egyptian deities make the most of their unrestrained divine lives. The extremely popular characters of " Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God " now have their own anime!

Sources: Tōtotsu ni Egypt anime's website, Comic Natalie