Star Fruit Books Licenses zaki's Doomsday Cleaning, Makoto Aizawa's Transit Manga

Both manga shorts to get release digitally, in print

Star Fruit Books announced on Friday that it has licensed zaki's Doomsday Cleaning ( Shūmatsu no Osōji ) manga and Makoto Aizawa's Transit manga.

The company will release the 44-page Doomsday Cleaning manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

The story about a robotic vacuum that keeps cleaning after the apocalypse, and a mysterious life forms called pig. After collecting a lot of garbage, something begins to happen to the robot…

Star Fruit Books will release the 60-page Transit one-shot manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

Life is just a repetition of encounters and partings, and where we are now is in any case a transit point. A series of coming of age stories about the days we go through feeling lost.