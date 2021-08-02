News
Game Planning Studio Kayac Establishes Digital Anime Division
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game planning and development company kayac announced last Friday that it has established a digital anime division at its Akihabara studio. The new division plans to specialize in using UnrealEngine and Unity, and using its accumulated knowledge in game, VR (virtual reality), and XR (extended reality) development to further its learning through the new division.
Kiyouki Amano currently heads the Akihabara studio, with CG studio Graphinica's president Nobuhiro Ito in an advisory role. The company has so far been involved in the Kizumonogatari VR projection mapping video experience, and Sword Art Online Synthesis -The Period of Alicization Project- as planners, producers, and animators. The company is also credited for doppel shader design for the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story anime.
Sources: Kayac, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)