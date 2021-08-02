Inio Asano Aims to End Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction Manga This Year

Manga entered climax earlier this year

Manga creator Inio Asano posted on Twitter on July 30 that he is aiming to end his Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction manga within the year. Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed in January that the manga is entering its climax.

The manga's 11th volume also shipped on July 30.

The series revolves around the strange everyday life of the very ordinary high school girl Kadode Koyama, her friend Ouran Nakagawa, and others in a world where a giant mothership has appeared over Tokyo.

Asano launched the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2014. Asano has put the manga on hiatus often since July 2014.

The manga inspired a 3D animated promotional video last September. The manga won the Best General Manga award at the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. Viz Media published Asano's previous series Solanin , What a wonderful world! , and Goodnight Punpun . Fantagraphics Books published Asano's horror manga Nijigahara Holograph in 2014, and Vertical Comics published Asano's A Girl on the Shore manga in 2016.