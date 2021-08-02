Polygon Pictures Establishes CG Studio Subsidiary in India

Polygon Pictures announced on Monday that it established an Indian subsidiary named Polygon Studios India Private Limited in Thane, Maharashtra on July 16. Sandeep Betharia is the CEO of the company's wholly owned subsidiary.

Polygon Studios India Private Limited will specialize in rigging work, which according to the company is "a part of the CG production process requiring specific technical knowledge and experience." The subsidiary was established with a capital of ₹7,000,000 (approximately US$94,165.12). The CEO Sandeep Betharia previously served as a technical director at Polygon Pictures . He was also involved in the establishment of Silver Ant-PPI, Polygon Pictures ' Malaysia-based joint venture studio, and served on its board of directors until 2019. Polygon Pictures ' President and CEO Shūzō Shiota will serve on the board of directors at Polygon Studios India Private Limited. Polygon Pictures stated Polygon Studios India Private Limited will hire former Polygon Pictures and Silver Ant-PPI staff who have since returned to India.

Polygon Pictures ' Stillwater ( Panda no Shizuka ) animated show recently won the George Foster Peabody Award in the Children's & Youth Programming category in June. Polygon Pictures and Lucasfilms' Star Wars: Resistance animated series was nominated for Outstanding Children's Program at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019 and 2020.

Polygon Pictures is perhaps best known among Japanese animation circles for the two Ajin television anime series and film trilogy, and the Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy. It also contributed to the animation of 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which won the Outstanding Special Class Animated Program category in the Daytime Emmy Awards two years in a row. Amazon and Polygon Pictures ' Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure special won three of the five awards for which it was nominated at the 44th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2017. Goro Miyazaki and Polygon Pictures ' Ronja the Robber's Daughter television anime won the Animation category at the International Emmy Kids Awards in 2016. The studio previously adapted Tsutomu Nihei 's Knights of Sidonia and Blame! manga into 3DCG anime films and series, and established a joint venture with the manga creator in March 2018. The studio most recently worked on the Pacific Rim: The Black and Transformers : War for Cybertron Trilogy anime series and the Sidonia no Kishi: Ai Tsumugu Hoshi film.