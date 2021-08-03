Anime NYC Working to Run "Safe, Healthy" Event Following NYC's Requirement for COVID-19 Vaccination Proof

Proof of vaccination required to go into indoor dining areas, gyms, concerts/performances

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that the city will soon require that individuals provide proof of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination to go into indoor dining areas, indoor gyms, and indoor concerts and performances.

ANN reached out to Peter Tatara for comment about the status of Anime NYC . Tatara responded:

Anime NYC only looks to run as a safe and healthy event, and we are working closely with the Javits Center as well as New York City and New York State officials. Please look in the coming days for our full policy around masks and vaccinations.

This year's Anime NYC event is scheduled to take place on November 19-21 at the Javits Center.

Anime NYC Powered By Crunchyroll convention collaborated with livestream shopping platform NTWRK for an online version of the Anime NYC event last November. The event was scheduled to take place in-person at the Javits Center in New York, but it was canceled due to the effects of COVID-19.

The New York Comic Con (NYCC) event staff is planning on holding an in-person event from October 7-10. Last year's scheduled physical NYCC event was canceled, and the organizers partnered with YouTube to hold a digital event on the same dates.

Update: Updated, corrected dates and information for Anime NYC , NYCC events.

Sources: Email correspondence, City of New York's Twitter account