News
Composer Hidekazu Tanaka Leaves Monaca Music Company
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Music production company MONACA announced on Monday that composer Hidekazu Tanaka has left the company after the expiry of his contract on Saturday, July 31. In the announcement, the company thanked him for his time as a member of the company's music collective, and wished him well in his new journey.
During his 10 years at MONACA, Tanaka composed music and songs for such anime as Nyaruko: Crawling with Love!, Aikatsu!, Servant × Service, THE [email protected] MOVIE: Kagayaki no Mukōgawa e!, M3 the dark metal, The [email protected] Cinderella Girls, A Place Further Than the Universe, Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side, Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory, Mr. Tonegawa, Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu, and Idoly Pride.
Image via Hidekazu Tanaka's Twitter account
Source: MONACA's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō