Gifū Dōdō!!'s Yūji Takemura Launches Manga About Lawyer Turned Manga Artist
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Bengoshi Aran Rikunori wa Mangaka ni Naritai launches on August 13
Manga creator Yūji Takemura revealed on Monday that he is launching a new manga titled Bengoshi Aran Rikunori wa Mangaka ni Naritai (Rikunori Aran, Attorney at Law, Wants to Be a Manga Creator) in Shogakukan's Manga ONE app on August 13. The manga centers on an unusual rookie manga assistant who will use his pen to pass judgement on the evildoers of the manga industry. Mahiro Yūki is credited with the original work.
Takemura's Gifū Dōdō!! Naoe Kanetsugu -Maeda Keiji Tsuki-gatari manga with authors Nobuhiko Horie and Tetsuo Hara inspired a television anime adaptation in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Source: Yūji Takemura's Twitter account