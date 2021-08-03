Higurashi Anime's Production Committee Warns of Online Leaks

Production committee is willing to take legal action against spoiler leakers

The official Twitter account for the Higurashi: When They Cry anime franchise made a post on Tuesday to warn fans of online leaks for Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU , the followup to the Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU television anime. The production committee will respond to anyone who leaks spoilers about the anime, which includes taking legal action. It will also deal with issues of copyright infringement by requesting to freeze their social media accounts.

The production committee confirmed that it is not involved with the information leaks at all, and are taking these measures for the fans.

Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU premiered on July 1. The debut aired the first two episodes together. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. Ayane , who performed two ending theme songs for Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU , performs the new show's opening theme song "Analogy."

The Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU premiered in October 2020, and the 24th and final episode of Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU aired on March 18. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The company is also streaming an English dub . The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in July 2020, but it was delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production schedule.

The anime's second episode revealed the series' true title as Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU last October. Funimation reported the title as the series' "true" title "that the creators intentionally did not reveal to the world until Episode 2."

Returning cast members include Sōichiro Hoshi as Keiichi Maebara, Mai Nakahara as Rena Ryūgū, Satsuki Yukino as Mion Sonozaki, Mika Kanai as Satoko Hōjō, Yukari Tamura as Rika Furude, Chafurin as Kuraudo Ooishi, Toru Ohkawa as Jirō Tomitake, Miki Itō as Miyo Takano, and Toshihiko Seki as Kyōsuke Irie. Yui Horie is playing Hanyu.

Ryukishi07 and 07th Expansion are credited with the original work. Keiichiro Kawaguchi is directing the series. Akio Watanabe ( Monogatari Series anime franchise ) is designing the characters, and Passione ( Citrus, Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers , High School DxD Hero ) is animating the project. Infinite is producing the series. Naoki Hayashi ( Black Fox , Citrus ) is in charge of the series composition for the anime. Kenji Kawai ( Ghost in the Shell , Patlabor , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is returning as the composer for the series.

A manga adaptation by Tomato Akase launched on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up service in October 2020.

The first Higurashi: When They Cry television anime series aired for 26 episodes in 2006, and the When They Cry II: Solutions ( Higurashi no Naku Koro Ni Kai ) anime aired for 24 episodes in 2007. Geneon Entertainment Inc. released the first anime on DVD in 2007-2008. Funimation then released the anime on DVD in 2009 and 2010. Sentai Filmworks most recently released both anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2016.