Scarlet Beriko Launches Jackass! Spinoff Manga

Hosaka-san to Miyoshi-kun manga launched on July 30

The official Twitter account for Shinshokan 's Cheri+ magazine announced on July 30 that manga creator Scarlet Beriko launched a new manga titled Hosaka-san to Miyoshi-kun (Hosaka and Miyoshi) in the magazine's September issue, which shipped on the same date. The manga is a spinoff of Beriko's Jackass! boys-love manga.

The original Jackass! manga follows Keisuke, who accidentally goes to school wearing panty hose because of his messy older sister. Thanks to his friend Masayuki he is able to change his clothes in the school infirmary, but then Masayuki gets a look at his legs.

Beriko released the manga in 2015 with one compiled book volume. SuBLime released the manga in English in 2017.

Scarlet Beriko has authored manga such as Jealousy , Minori's Hand , and Queen and the Tailor . Aside from Jackass! , Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint began publishing her Fourth Generation Head: Tatsuyuki Oyamato ( Yondaime Ooyamato Tatsuyuki or Tatsuyuki Oyamato the 4th ) manga in English in August 2019, and also published her Jealousy manga in English. Renta! is publishing Beriko's Minori's Hand manga in English.

Beriko's Fourth Generation Head: Tatsuyuki Oyamato manga inspired its own side-story drama CD in 2016.

Source: Cheri+'s Twitter account (link 2), Cmoa