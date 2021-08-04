Luminous Witches Idol, Voice Actress Kyō Tachibana Goes on Hiatus Due to Health Issues

Tachibana portrays Joanna Elizabeth Stafford in upcoming Luminous Witches TV anime

Production A, the voice actor agency that represents voice actress idol unit Luminous Witches, announced on Monday that member Kyō Tachibana will take a hiatus from work due to health reasons. The agency stated it will notify fans when she is able to return to work.

Tachibana portrays the role of Joanna Elizabeth Stafford in the upcoming Renmei Kūgun Kōkū Mahō Ongakutai Luminous Witches (Allied Air Force Magical Idols Luminous Witches) television anime series. The anime is scheduled to premiere this year.

The Luminous Witches idol group has released three singles: "Flying Skyhigh" in August 2020, "Aozora Dive" in December 2020, and "Sora ni Chikau kara" in June 2021.



Sources: Production A's website, Kyō Tachibana's Twitter account via Crunchyroll