Pro Basketball Players Robin, Brook Lopez Produce Manga With Slam Dunk Assistant Artist Tatsuz

Robin, Brook Lopez' older brother Christopher Lopez pens story, Tatsuz draws art for Transition Game manga

Professional basketball players and brothers Robin and Brook Lopez, their older brother Christopher Lopez, and manga creator Tatsuz (Katsumi Tatsuzawa) launched the manga Transition Game last month. The manga is available in English.

The manga's site describes the story:

Transition Game is the story of Kameron Ford, a 15-year-old American basketball prodigy living in Stuttgart, Germany with his mother, a US Naval Officer, and his two younger brothers. When Kam's mother is suddenly promoted, it causes the family to uproot everything, and move half a world away to a remote island posting in the Okinawa Prefecture of Japan. Feeling alone and unsure of how to adjust to life in his new home, Kam takes solace in his main love basketball, but “Do they even play basketball here?”. Now he must struggle to make new friends and find his place in this foreign land. However, before long Kam discovers that the Japanese basketball world has far more in store for him than he ever could have imagined, causing him to grow as both a basketball player and more importantly, as a human being.

Tatsuz was a former assistant of Takehiko Inoue , and worked alongside the manga creator on the Slam Dunk basketball manga. Christopher Lopez is writing the story, with Robin and Brook Lopez as producers. Mizuho Nishio is also a producer and the typesetter and logo designer.

Inoue himself responded to Robin Lopez in English on Twitter on Monday, congratulating him on the new manga.

