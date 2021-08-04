Singer LiSA, Voice Actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki Go on Hiatuses (Updated)

The official website for singer LiSA announced on Wednesday that the singer is going on a hiatus from some of her activities due to mental and physical fatigue. As a result, the "LiVE is Smile Always ~Ladybug~" concerts that were slated for the Marine Messe Fukuoka venue on Saturday and Sunday have been canceled. Sony Music Artists Inc. and Sacra Music apologized to fans for causing them inconvenience and concern, and will announce details on ticket refunds as soon as they are decided.

Five minutes after LiSA 's announcement, the official website for the unit OLDCODEX announced that it is going on hiatus due to vocalist Ta_2 ( Tatsuhisa Suzuki ) being in poor health for the last several days. As a result, the unit will not appear at the "Animelo Summer Live 2021 Colors" concert on August 29. The staff apologized to those involved in the concert including the organizers and other artists for causing them inconvenience. The staff added that the single CD for the Free! The Final Stroke film project's theme song will still debut on September 5 as planned.

LiSA and Suzuki announced their marriage in January 2020. The Weekly Bunshun magazine reported on July 30 on an alleged extramarital affair between Suzuki and a female work associate.

LiSA sang in the Angel Beats! anime as part of the in-story band Girls Dead Monster in 2010, and made her professional solo debut with the album Letters to U in spring of 2011. She has since performed theme songs for such anime as Fate/Zero , il sole penetra le illusioni ~ Day Break Illusion , Sword Art Online , Sword Art Online II , Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale , My Hero Academia , Qualidea Code , Nisekoi: , The irregular at magic high school , and Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works .

More recently, LiSA performed theme songs for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld . She sang the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba opening theme song "Gurenge" (Red Lotus) for her debut on Kōhaku Uta Gassen (Red and White Song Contest), Japan's most-watched music television program, on New Year's Eve in 2019. She returned to the program last year with a Demon Slayer medley, after her Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train theme song "Homura" (Flame) broke more records.

Suzuki's prolific career has included such characters as The Seven Deadly Sins ' Ban, Prince of Stride: Alternative 's Tasuku Senoo, Seraph of the End 's Shinya Hiragi, Kuroko's Basketball 's Kazunari Takao, Dagashi Kashi 's Tō Endō. , Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ' Yūji Sakamoto, and Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club 's Makoto Tachibana. Last year, he voiced roles in Somali and the Forest Spirit , The Misfit of Demon King Academy , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , and Onmyoji .

A singer himself, Suzuki has performed as the idol Ranmaru Kurosaki in the Uta no Prince Sama (" UtaPri ") franchise , as the vocalist Ta_2 in the OLDCODEX band, and under his own name for one album and several singles.

Update: Suzuki's agency I'm Enterprise also announced that Suzuki individually is going on hiatus due to him being in poor health for the last several days.