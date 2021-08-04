Tomoko Nishimura's Riria Manga Ends

Manga about combat maid launched in March

The September issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine published the final chapter of Tomoko Nishimura 's Riria -Densetsu no Kaseifu- (The Legendary Maid) manga on Tuesday.

The manga centers on the titular Riria, who has excellent intelligence, housekeeping, and combat abilities. Her latest client is a lonely girl who lives in a remote location.

Nishimura launched the manga in Ciao on March 3.

Nishimura drew the Gokujō!! Mecha Mote Iinchō manga in Ciao from 2006 to 2012, and also drew a sequel titled Shin Gokujō!! Mecha Mote Iinchō in Ciao from 2012 to 2014. The manga inspired two television anime in 2009 and 2010.

