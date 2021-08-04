News
Tomoko Nishimura's Riria Manga Ends
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga about combat maid launched in March
The September issue of Shogakukan's Ciao magazine published the final chapter of Tomoko Nishimura's Riria -Densetsu no Kaseifu- (The Legendary Maid) manga on Tuesday.
The manga centers on the titular Riria, who has excellent intelligence, housekeeping, and combat abilities. Her latest client is a lonely girl who lives in a remote location.
Nishimura launched the manga in Ciao on March 3.
Nishimura drew the Gokujō!! Mecha Mote Iinchō manga in Ciao from 2006 to 2012, and also drew a sequel titled Shin Gokujō!! Mecha Mote Iinchō in Ciao from 2012 to 2014. The manga inspired two television anime in 2009 and 2010.
Source: Ciao September issue