Fena: Pirate Princess Anime's Video Clip Streamed

Crunchyroll unveiled an English-subtitled video clip for the new " Crunchyroll Originals" anime Fena: Pirate Princess during the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo event on Friday. 1ex8uGjkklK30k

An exclusive sneak peek of @fena_anime Pirate flag LIVE from #VCRX!(@Crunchyroll)August 6

The anime is slated to premiere in Japan in October on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS Asahi . It will debut on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim 's Toonami block on August 14, ahead of the Japanese premiere. The show will stream with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll , and will air with an English dub on Adult Swim .

The Japanese cast includes:

The English cast includes:

Crunchyroll describes the series:

Fena: Pirate Princess is a 12 episode original anime series that tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman. Fena has been raised on an Island where there is no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, to be used and discarded by soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword “Eden.” It is the story of a lifetime adventure she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!

Kazuto Nakazawa ( B: The Beginning , Blood+ , Parasite Dolls ) is directing the series at Production I.G , and he is also credited with the original story. Asako Kuboyama is writing the screenplay. Yuki Kajiura ( Demon Slayer , Sword Art Online , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works ) is composing the music, and FlyingDog is producing the music. JUNNA is performing the opening theme song "Umi to Shinju" (The Sea and Perals) and Minori Suzuki is performing the ending theme song "Saihate" (The Farthest Shore).