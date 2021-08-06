News
Fena: Pirate Princess Anime's Video Clip Streamed
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll unveiled an English-subtitled video clip for the new "Crunchyroll Originals" anime Fena: Pirate Princess during the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo event on Friday.1ex8uGjkklK30k
An exclusive sneak peek of Pirate flag LIVE from #VCRX!
The anime is slated to premiere in Japan in October on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi. It will debut on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Toonami block on August 14, ahead of the Japanese premiere. The show will stream with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and will air with an English dub on Adult Swim.
The Japanese cast includes:
- Asami Seto as Fena Houtman
- Ryōta Suzuki as Yukimaru
- Takahiro Sakurai as Shitan
- Aoi Yūki as Karin
- Gen Sato as Enju
- Ryota Ohsaka as Kaede
- Jun Oosuka as Tsubaki
- Shintarō Tanaka as Makaba
- Manabu Muraji as Salman
- Hiroaki Hirata as Otto
The English cast includes:
- Brittany Cox as Fena Houtman
- Robb Moreira as Yukimaru
- Nicholas Corda as Shitan
- Anjali Kunapaneni as Karin
- Brandon Winckler as Enju
- Darrel Delfin as Kaede
- Alan Lee as Tsubaki
- Thomas E. Wynn as Makaba
- Frank Todaro as Salman
- Doug Stone as Otto
Crunchyroll describes the series:
Fena: Pirate Princess is a 12 episode original anime series that tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman. Fena has been raised on an Island where there is no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, to be used and discarded by soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword “Eden.” It is the story of a lifetime adventure she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!
Kazuto Nakazawa (B: The Beginning, Blood+, Parasite Dolls) is directing the series at Production I.G, and he is also credited with the original story. Asako Kuboyama is writing the screenplay. Yuki Kajiura (Demon Slayer, Sword Art Online, Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works) is composing the music, and FlyingDog is producing the music. JUNNA is performing the opening theme song "Umi to Shinju" (The Sea and Perals) and Minori Suzuki is performing the ending theme song "Saihate" (The Farthest Shore).
Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll's Twitter account
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history