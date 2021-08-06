Kurayukaba Adventure Anime's Trailer Previews Character Voices, Introduces Raikō Sakamoto to Cast

Feature's 1st chapter premieres on August 13 with post-screening stage greeting

The official Twitter account for Shigeyoshi Tsukahara and Twiflo 's original anime project Kurayukaba began streaming a full trailer for the "opening chapter" on Friday. The trailer previews the characters' voices, introducing Raikō Sakamoto as Inarizaka. The cast also includes Matsunojō Kanda as Sōtarō, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Tanne, Yū Serizawa as Saki.

The staff previously announced that the "opening chapter" of the feature has been completed. The feature's "opening chapter," earlier pilot film, and documentary video of the cast's dialogue recording sessions will screen in Tokyo's Cine Libre Ikebukuro theater from August 13 to August 26, along with director Shigeyoshi Tsukahara 's four earlier shorts.

There will be a stage greeting after the 6:30 p.m. screening on August 13 at Tokyo's Cine Libre Ikebukuro theater. Director Shigeyoshi Tsukahara and voice actor Kanda will appear to discuss the project.

Professional storyteller Kanda will play the main character Sōtarō, who pursues the mystery of the mass disappearance in the deep subterranean world.

Twin Engine 's official Motion Gallery crowdfunding campaign for the film launched in April 2020, and it aimed to raise 20 million yen (about US$188,000) before its end in August 2020. The campaign raised 8,798,500 yen (about US$79,513).

This crowdfunding campaign was intended to fund a film of more than 40 minutes in length. Tsukahara ("The Man Traveling with the Brocade Portrait," "Joseito," "Hashi no Mukou," SEKAI NO OWARI rock band's in-concert anime footage and set design) is making his feature-length directorial debut with the anime at Makaria , and he is also credited for the original story and screenplay. Kazunori Minagawa (animation director on Macross Delta , Tokyo Ravens , Yuruyuri , Code Geass: Akito the Exiled ) is designing the characters, and Ryo-timo ( Yozakura Quartet ) is credited as special animator.

Artist maxcaffy is handling CG and serving as director of photography. Pochi is in charge of art setting and the original backgrounds. The "design works" staff members are Chōta Akatsuki , Keeze , Takeshi Ishikawa , Kazunoko, Kitsuneiro, Kahi, and Shie Nanahara. Akatsuki is also composing the music.

The project's previous crowdfunding campaign that ran from December 2018 to February 2019 funded the pilot film. The campaign raised 6,901,864 yen (about US$63,000) from 397 backers: 276% of its 2,500,000 yen (about US$22,100) goal. The campaign reached its 4,000,000 yen (about US$35,300) stretch goal to create a one-minute video (the original goal was for a 30-second video).

Twiflo describes the anime:

Our story is set beneath the surface of the great metropolis, below the district of Ogi-town in a realm of dreams that floats in a haze of purple lignite smoke. A network of roads stretches away underground, concealing bandits at every turn! An armored train snakes through the looming darkness: the steel-clad train Sokore 463 is equipped with a 75mm mountain gun that can blow a target to smithereens! In command is the mysterious girl Tanne. What awaits her and her comrades? From the winding alleys of Akegata (dawn) to the deep subterranean world of Kuragari (dark), a daring adventure unfolds!

The project screened at the 2018 Annecy International Animated Film Festival in June 2018.

The project's novella by Ryohgo Narita ( Durarara!! , Baccano! ) will be available for those who backed the project at the "Rental Shop" tier (12,000 yen, or about US$110). The novel centers on Kagari, the "garden spinner" girl who works in a mapping and information service in the labyrinthine and ever-changing capital city. She and her colleague get involved in a conspiracy.