Love of Kill Anime's Teaser Reveals Saori Ōnishi, Hiro Shimono as Leads

The official website for the television anime of Fe 's Love of Kill ( Koroshi Ai ) manga began streaming a new teaser trailer for the anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's two main cast members, and also reveals additional staff members.

The two main cast members include

Saori Ōnishi as Cheateau Dankworth



Hiro Shimono as Son Ryang-ha





The new staff members include Kei Yoshikawa ( Mobile Suit Gundam AGE , SaiKano: Another Love Song ) composing the music at Toy's Factory in collaboration with MIRACLE BUS .

The anime will premiere in 2022.

The anime reunites the main staff of the Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist anime. Hideaki Oba is directing the anime at Platinum Vision . Ayumu Hisao ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) is writing and supervising the series' scripts. Youko Satou ( Dog & Scissors , 7SEEDS ) is designing the characters.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

She's a professional hitman. And he…is also a professional hitman. And she's his target. Caught in a deadly game of cat- and-mouse, will she fall first…or will he?

Fe launched the manga in Monthly Comic Gene in October 2015. Kadokawa shipped the 12th compiled book volume in December. Yen Press released the second volume on May 18.