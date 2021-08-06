Lover Pretend, Paradigm Paradox, Kimi wa Yukima ni Koinegau, Piofiore: Episodio 1926 Games Head West

Aksys Games reveals trailers, release dates for multiple games

Aksys Games announced on Friday during its All Aksys event that it will release the Lover Pretend, Paradigm Paradox, Kimi wa Yukima ni Koinegau, and Piofiore: Episodio 1926 otome visual novels for the Nintendo Switch in the West. The company also revealed trailers and release dates/windows for the Olympia Soirée, Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani, Variable Barricade, Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital, and Blazing Strike games.

Lover Pretend is a new Switch game directed by Atori Shiina, with an original concept by Rito Fuji, and a scenario by Misaki Kanan. The game debuted in Japan on March 25.

Aksys Games describes the story:

Chiyuki lives alone, spending all her time studying for university and doing part-time work. She has two dreams in life: to become a scriptwriter—also a dream of her late mother—and to find her father whom she never met. From clues left behind, it seems her mother was writing a drama script before she was born. Chiyuki lands a job as an assistant to a scriptwriter for a film that the sons of the drama staff are making. She searches for information while working her new job, but in a twist of events ends up cast in the role of their love interest…? This is a pretend love role, not true love. Can Chiyuki create a script about fake lovers, while not knowing anything about falling in love herself?

Paradigm Paradox launched in Japan on May 27.

Aksys Games describes the story:

The year is 25XX, a world where mankind lives only in isolated colonies. The protagonist, a student at the academy, is bored with the drudgery of everyday life, a day-to-day existence untouched by gossip about "Heroes" and "Vermin," the enemy of mankind, and unnoticed by the good-looking guys at the academy. One night she slips out of the dormitory and encounters colony-invading Vermin, landing herself in danger! Four girls appear suddenly and repel the Vermin with miraculous abilities. The protagonist decides to work as a Hero, leading a busy life as both a student and champion of justice. But why is it that she has more opportunities to talk to the good-looking guys everyone is whispering about…? What is their (the girls' / guys') secret…? And what is the enemy's true identity…?

Kimi wa Yukima ni Koinegau launched in Japan on July 29.

Aksys Games describes the story:

The first year of the Kyoho era. The land is ruled by the eighth shogun Tokugawa Yoshimune. Repeated incidents caused by monsters in the town of Edo upset and frighten the people so the Tokugawa shogunate establishes the “Oniwaban” to maintain public order and secured the town. Seasons passed—to year 11 of the Kyoho era. A girl in a village far from Edo has the power to see a "black thread" before every catastrophe and the panicked villagers drove her away into the snowy mountains. One day, a young man going by the name of Oniwaban appears before her. This is a story in which a girl encounters "non-humans," and learns about love.

Piofiore no Banshō - Episodia 1926 , a sequel to the earlier Piofiore no Banshō PlayStation Vita game, debuted for the Switch in Japan in November 2020.

The company describes the story:

The full sequel to last year's hit Piofiore finds Liliana immersed once again in the dangerous Mafia turf wars and intrigues that tear apart the city of Burlone.

Aksys Games will release Olympia Soirée on September 9.

Aksys Games describes the visual novel:

With her entire clan wiped out years ago, Olympia has been isolated for most of her life. Now she lives as the only person on Tenguu Island who can perform the ritual that restores light to a world shrouded in darkness. The heads of each Primary district—Red, Blue, and Yellow—lead a society governed by the island's rigid class structure. As Olympia travels between the districts, she discovers their wonders and their weaknesses, as well as an entire underground community of shunned individuals whom she becomes determined to help. If she can find the person destined to be her soulmate, she will finally be able to open her heart and reveal her true name, continue her bloodline, and save the world before it is destroyed.

Olympia Soirée shipped for the Switch in Japan in April 2020.

Aksys Games will launch Experience Inc.'s Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi ( Yomi wo Saku Hana ) game for PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the West on October 28. The company also revealed that the game will launch on PlayStation 5 in 2022.

The company describes the story:

Tokyo, 1979. When a massive, mysterious structure suddenly rises from the ground, the government sends a team to investigate. You have been selected to join an elite group of underground explorers employed by Cassandra Company. Unfortunately, you are not the only one searching these caverns. Terrifying monsters lurk in the shadows. Dangerous criminals hunt for resources. Large numbers of people are missing. The test of your survival skills begins now...

The game launched for PS4 and Switch in Japan last October. The game previously debuted on Xbox One in June 2020.

Aksys Games will release the Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani ( Dairoku: Ayakashimori ) game on December 2.

Aksys Games describes the visual novel:

Ever since she could remember, Akitsu Shino has had the ability to see what others could not: spirits, apparitions, and indescribable creatures. As an adult, this talent leads her to join a secret government agency: The Occult Action Department. Her assignment is with the Sixth Special Preventions Office, and her job is to monitor the powerful beings who travel between her world and the worlds beyond. From her office in Sakuratani, a town in a different dimension, Agent Shino meets several otherworldly individuals with vastly different personalities and abilities: a nine-tailed fox spirit, a mischievous oni, and more. Part gatekeeper, part travel guide, she does her best to get to know these entities and keep them from getting into inter-dimensional trouble.

The game shipped for the Switch in Japan in May 2020.

Aksys Games will launch the Variable Barricade game in February 2022.

Aksys Games describes the visual novel:

A member of a prestigious family and heiress to a fortune, Hibari learns that her eccentric grandfather is determined to find her a husband. He arranges to house her in a luxurious villa along with four handsome, hand-picked bachelors and her private butler. As her suitors try to win her hand by any means necessary, Hibari endures endless everyday trials and temptations. Has grandfather chosen poorly, or is there more to these fellows than meets the eye? Through all of this, Hibari has two important goals: frighten off each of these marriage candidates, and absolutely refuse to fall in love.

The game shipped for the PlayStation Vita in April 2019 and for the Switch in Japan in June 2020.

Aksys Games will release Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital for Switch on November 11.

Aksys Games will release Blazing Strike for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC in 2022.

Source: Email correpondence