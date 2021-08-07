Crunchyroll Adds 5 Food Wars! OVAs, 3 Haikyu!! OADs

2 Food Wars! OVAs available now, with 3 more to be released soon

Crunchyroll announced on Saturday that it is streaming the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma : Takumi's Downtown Competition OVA and Food Wars! The Third Plate: Erina at Polar Star Dormitory OVA worldwide except in Asia. The company stated that it will add the other three Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma OVAs at a later date.

Crunchyroll also announced it is streaming the Haikyu!! OAD episodes in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Turkey, and Latin America. The three OADs are titled "Lev Appears!," "VS Failing Marks," and "Special Feature! The Spring Tournament of Their Youth."

The fifth and latest season of the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate , premiered in April 2020, and covered the finale of Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki 's original manga.

Tsukuda and Saeki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and ended the series after a three-chapter epilogue in August 2019. Chef Yuki Morisaki is credited for cooperation for the manga. Viz Media released chapters of the manga weekly in English on its app and website, and also releases the manga's compiled book volumes in English. Shueisha also published the manga digitally in English on its MANGA Plus service.

The first anime season aired for 24 episodes from April to September 2015. Food Wars! The Second Plate had 13 episodes and aired in July-September 2016. Food Wars! The Third Plate premiered in October 2017, and the second half of the third season premiered in April 2018. Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate premiered in October 2019 and aired for 12 episodes.

Production I.G 's first anime adaptation of Haruichi Furudate 's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014 and aired for 25 episodes. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season of the anime premiered in October 2016. The fourth season of the anime, titled Haikyu!! To The Top , premiered in January 2020, and the second half premiered in October 2020.

Furudate's manga has also spawned anime specials, compilation films, a clay-animated special, a series of novels, and a Nintendo 3DS game adaptation.

Furudate launched the original manga in 2011, and ended it in July 2020.

Source: Crunchyroll (Humberto Saabedra)