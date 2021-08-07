In the Land of Leadale TV Anime Reveals Cast, January 2022 Premiere

The Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 panel for the television anime of Ceez and Tenmaso 's In the Land of Leadale ( Leadale no Daichi nite ) light novel series revealed on Saturday that the anime will premiere in January 2022.

The panel also revealed the main cast:

The role will be Yukimura's first starring role.

The panel also revealed a new visual, and ANN will update this article with the new visual once it is available online.

Masayuki Yanase ( Himegoto , If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord , By the Grace of the Gods ) is directing the anime at MAHO FILM , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord , Dropkick on My Devil! , Is the order a rabbit? ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Toshihide Masudate , Eri Kojima , and Kaho Deguchi are designing the characters.

Yen Press licensed the novel series, and it describes the story:

The last thing she can remember is her life support beginning to fail. Her body had suffered terribly after a fateful accident and the only freedom left in her life came from the VR world of Leadale. How did she end up in a place that looks exactly like her game except that 200 years have apparently gone by?

Ceez began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in November 2010, and ended it in December 2012. Ceez then published six chapters set after the end of the story from 2013 to 2019. Kadokawa began publishing the story in edited printed editions beginning in January 2019. Yen Press began releasing the novels in English in October 2020.

Writer Ryo Suzukaze and artist Dashio Tsukimi launched the manga adaptation of the novels on Kadokawa 's Dengeki PlayStation Comic Web manga website in 2019.