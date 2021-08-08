Kadokawa Games Streams Trailer for Demon Gaze Extra Game

Game will launch for PS4, Switch on September 2

Kadokawa Games began streaming a second trailer for the new version of it and experience inc.'s Demon Gaze game titled Demon Gaze Extra on Friday.

The game will launch in Japan on September 2 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Those who pre-order the game for PS4 via the PlayStation Store will get early access on August 30.

Cattle Call is developing the new version with supervision from experience inc.

NIS America released the first Demon Gaze for the PlayStation Vita in the West in April 2014. NIS America describes the story:

The world's western frontier—with a dark shroud covering his memories of the past. The land before him contains many labyrinths that hold both treasure and danger in equal volumes. Without knowing where else to go or what else to do, Oz decides to take up arms in order to hunt down artifacts and eke out a living in this world that feels so new to him. One day, he will have to face his past, but until then, he has no choice but to trust those around him, and in his newfound abilities as a "Demon Gazer"...

The game shipped in Japan in 2013. Kadokawa Games released the sequel Demon Gaze II for PS Vita in Japan in September 2016. NIS America released the sequel game in the West in November 2017.