Good Smile Holds 1st In-Person U.S. Event on August 22

Toy company Good Smile announced on Saturday that it will host Smile Fest, its first in-person event in the United States, at the Rodeo 39 Public Market in Orange County, California on August 22.

The event will promote Good Smile's products, and will also have a stamp rally, cosplay contest, and other events.

Good Smile is the company that develops the popular Nendoroid and Figma figure lines. Nendoroid figures are small figures of anime, manga, and pop culture characters that are portrayed in a super-deformed style, and may have limited poseability and swappable faces. Figma is an action figure line of anime, manga, and pop culture characters that focuses on high articulation and poseability.

Source: Good Smile U.S. Twitter account via Siliconera