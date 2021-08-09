Sherlock Manga's 'A Scandal in Belgravia' Episode Ends

2nd, final volume ships this winter

The Japanese manga adaptation of BBC's Sherlock television series ended the "A Scandal in Belgravia" ("Belgravia no Shūbun") manga episode, an adaptation of the first episode of the show's second season, in this year's September issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine last Wednesday. GGh43kLww8HyM

The manga episode's second and final compiled book volume will ship this winter.

Artist "Jay." launched "A Scandal in Belgravia" in February 2017. The manga episode's first compiled book volume shipped in December 2019.

Titan Comics began releasing "A Scandal in Belgravia" as an English multiple-issue mini-series in December 2019, and it released the first volume in September 2020.

In the Sherlock BBC series, several Doctor Who scriptwriters ( Steven Moffat , Mark Gatiss , and Stephen Thompson ) take Arthur Conan Doyle 's brilliant yet idiosyncratic detective and re-imagines him in modern-day London. Benedict Cumberbatch ( Atonement, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy , Star Trek Into Darkness, The Fifth Estate, Dr. Strange ) and Martin Freeman ( The Office, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, The Hobbit, The World's End ) star as Sherlock and his friend Dr. Watson, respectively. There have been four seasons of three 90-minute episodes.

"Jay." drew the Sherlock : A Study in Pink manga in 2012, adapting the BBC show's first episode. The second run of the manga adapted the second episode, "The Blind Banker," in 2013. A third run adapted the third episode, "The Great Game," beginning in December 2014.

Titan Comics completed its six-issue English mini-series release of the Sherlock : A Study in Pink manga in November 2016, and published the manga in a single book volume. The publisher released the Sherlock : The Blind Banker and The Great Game , again as six-issue mini-series.

Source: Young Ace September issue

[(107) 23-218-4 # 1 0]