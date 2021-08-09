Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Each Get New Manga in Saikyō Jump

Manga based on games debuted last Wednesday

This year's September issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine published last Wednesday two new manga based on the Super Dragon Ball Heroes and Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel games. Yūji Kasai is drawing the Super Dragon Ball Heroes : Avatars!! manga (pictured right), and Akihiro Tomonaga is drawing the Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel LP manga (pictured below left). GGh43kLww8HyM

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Super Dragon Ball Heroes trading card arcade game series has inspired Yoshitaka Nagayama 's Super Dragon Ball Heroes : Universe Mission!!, Super Dragon Ball Heroes : Ankoku Makai Mission! , and Super Dragon Ball Heroes : Big Bang Mission!!! manga. Super Dragon Ball Heroes : Big Bang Mission!!! launched in April 2020.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes : World Mission launched for Nintendo Switch in April 2019. Bandai released Super Dragon Ball Heroes : Universe Mission in arcades in Japan in March 2019. The games inspired a promotional anime project that debuted in July 2019.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyо̄ Battle Royale!! , the latest video game in the franchise , will launch for Switch on August 12 in Japan. The game will head West this fall. The game will include characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime, which premiered in April 2020. Konami debuted the Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel card game in Japan last year.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime in April 2020.

The franchise includes two manga. Megumi Sasaki launched the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens : Boku no Road Gakuen (My Road Academy) comedy spinoff manga in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine in August 2020. Tasuku Sugie and Masahiro Hikokubo launched the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens : Rook! Bakuretsu Hadō Den!! (Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Rook! Legend of Exploding Military Rule!!) manga in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in September 2020.

Source: Saikyō Jump September issue



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.