Ameko Kaeruda's Harapeko Seijo to Manpuku Majo no Isekai Slow Life Novels Get Manga

The official Twitter account for Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on August 5 that Ameko Kaeruda 's Harapeko Seijo to Manpuku Majo no Isekai Slow Life (The Laid-Back Fantasy Life of a Hungry Saint and Stomach-Full Witch) story has a new manga adaptation that will serialize in the magazine. Nabe Fuyuno is drawing the manga. The announcement did not reveal a launch date for the manga.

The original story centers on the constantly hungry Emilia, a prospective saint who was driven out from her convent. She is helped by a wandering witch named Abigail, who finds out that the source of Emilia's hunger is her immense magical power, which is due to her being the reincarnation of a goddess. Fed by Abigail's home-cooked meals, the power that Emilia has can even bring forth miracles.

Kaeruda began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in June 2020, where it is still ongoing. Kadokawa published the first print volume edition of the story on August 5, with art by KeG .

J-Novel Club is publishing Kaeruda's Sexiled: My Sexist Party Leader Kicked Me Out, So I Teamed Up With a Mythical Sorceress! light novels, as well as the A Lily Blooms in Another World novels.

