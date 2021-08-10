Dōse Mō Nigerarenai Manga Gets New Side Story in September

The September issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine revealed on August 6 that Kazumi Kazui will draw a new side story chapter of their Dōse Mō Nigerarenai (Not Like I Can Run Away) manga in the magazine's next issue on September 8.

The manga centers on a design company, and the relationship that begins with the company's president and a part-time worker. Takumi Sakisaka, the company's president, maintains an irresponsible playboy image, but is an award-winning designer. Naho Nodakuchi is a regular, straight-laced woman who is working a part-time job at the company.

Kazui launched the manga in Petit Comic in July 2011, and ended it in July 2015. Shogakukan published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga is inspiring a live-action series that will premiere on September 16.

Kazui drew the manga adaptation for Kyoichi Katayama 's Socrates in Love novel in 2004. Viz Media published both the novel and manga in English in 2005.

