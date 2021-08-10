God Shining Moonlight Howling Moon Manga by Trinity Seven, Triage X Creators 'Temporarily' Ends

Manga creator Shoji Sato announced last Friday that his and Kenji Saito 's God Shining Moonlight Howling Moon manga is "temporarily" ending with its third compiled book volume, which shipped on the same day.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The manga launched in the debut issue of Kadokawa 's Bessatsu Dragon Age magazine (now named Young Dragon Age ) in September 2017. The beginning of the series introduced the title as Mahō Shōjo Flaming ☆ Star ( God Flame Heavenly Maiden Flaming Star ) but the name was later revealed to be God Shining Moonlight Howling Moon . Yen Press published the manga's second compiled book volume in June 2020.

Sato launched the Triage X manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2009. Kadokawa released the manga's 23rd volume last Friday. Yen Press is releasing the manga, and it shipped the 21st volume on June 15. The manga inspired a television anime series in 2015. Crunchyroll and Daisuki both streamed the series. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in January 2017. Sato also drew the art for Highschool of the Dead , another manga that inspired an anime.

Saito and Akinari Nao launched the Trinity Seven manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. Saito's manga Gishin Eiyuu no Amadeus (Amadeus, Hero of the False God) launched in Shōnen Magazine R in February 2019 with art by Ichitaka. The manga's third and final volume shipped in November 2020. Saito's most recent ongoing manga is Misumi-san wa Misukasenai (Misumi's Missed Insight), which launched on April 19, with Hiro Hata as artist.