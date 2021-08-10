Granblue Fantasy: Versus Game Launches DLC Character Vira in December

Final character in game's 2nd character pass set launched on July 12

Publisher XSEED Games announced on Saturday that the DLC character Vira for the Granblue Fantasy : Versus fighting game will launch in December. The company will release more information about the character and her fighting style later this year.

XSEED Games describes the DLC character:

Raised in the fortress city of Albion Citadel, Vira grew up alongside Katalina, whom she loved as a sister and worshiped as an idol. Following in Katalina's footsteps, Vira quickly rose through the ranks as a prodigious blademaster and an astute tactician. Adoration, however, warped into deadly obsession when Katalina purposely lost to Vira in a duel for the title of Lord Commander, and the younger woman was left stranded in Albion while the person she adored most sailed into the endless blue sky.

The fighting game's first character pass set released in April 2020. The characters in the first character pass set include Beelzebub, Narmaya, Soriz, Djeeta, and Zooey. The game's second character pass set launched with the playable DLC character Belial on September 24. DLC character Cagliostro launched next on October 19. The third playable character in the second character pass set Yuel debuted on December 1, followed by Uno on January 26. DLC character Eustace launched on April 20 and Seox (Six in Japan) launched on July 12. Seox is the final playable character in the second character pass set.

XSEED Games earlier announced that the game has sold more than 500,000 units worldwide for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam .

The game launched in Japan in February 2020, and then launched in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Playable characters at launch include: Gran, Katalina, Charlotta, Lancelot, Ferry, Lowain, Ladiva, Percival, Metera, Zeta, and Vaseraga. Stella Magna composed the music for the game.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 23 million downloads. Cygames is also working on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink game, which will also have a worldwide simultaneous release. Cygames took over development of the game from Platinum Games in February 2019. The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations. Cygames announced during the "Granblue Fes 2020" virtual event that it will also release the game for PlayStation 5 in addition to the previously announced PS4. The game will release in 2022 and have cross-play compatibility for its multiplayer mode between the two consoles.

Source: Press release