King of the Labyrinth Fantasy Light Novels Get Manga

The official Twitter account for Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on August 5 that Hirokazu Kobayashi and K9 are launching a manga adaptation of Shien Bis ' King of the Labyrinth ( Meikyū no Ō ) light novels. The manga adaptation launched in Kodansha 's " Suiyōbi no Sirius " section of the Nico Nico Manga website on Monday.

Yen Press is publishing the original light novels, and it describes the story:

Within the tenth-floor boss room of the Sazardon Labyrinth, the mighty minotaur awakens once more. Unlike its predecessors, slain at the hands of treasure-seeking adventurers, this monster's primal urges push it further than ever before. Kill. Consume. Grow stronger. The more powerful its opponent, the more powerful it becomes. Even the very rules of the labyrinth seem to bend to its indomitable will. Can none triumph against this bovine behemoth? Will the minotaur ever meet its match…?

Shien Bis began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2011. Kodansha began serializing the story in print novels with illustrations by Shōko Meguro in January 2019. The company published the third volume in December 2019. Yen Press published the second volume on April 27.