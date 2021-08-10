Namaiki Zakari. Manga Enters Final Arc, Ends in 6 Chapters

This year's 17th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on August 5 that Miyuki Mitsubachi 's Namaiki Zakari. manga is entering its final arc in the next chapter on August 19, and will end in six chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on November 5.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and describes the story:

Basketball club manager Yuki has a secret—she's in love with the team captain! But when Naruse, her cheeky kouhai, discovers her big secret, she's in a tight spot! Just how long is he going to keep teasing her about it!? Stupid pretty playboy…

Mitsubachi launched the manga in Hana to Yume in January 2014, and Hakusensha published the manga's 21st compiled book volume on May 20. Yen Press will publish the first volume in November.

