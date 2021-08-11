2021 Butt Detective Film's Clip Highlights Rio Suzuki's New Character

Toei began streaming a clip for the Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu anime film on Thursday. The clip shows Rio Suzuki 's sports-flying tomboy character LuLu making her entrance. It also features the other guest characters.

The film is part of this year's Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus, which will open in Japan on Friday.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu (Butt Detective the Movie: The Secret of Sufūre Island) is the new film in the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) franchise . The film's story is set on an island with unimaginably steep cliffs. The inhabitants ride the wind and fly in the skies to get around. The returning cast includes Yuko Sanpei as Oshiri Tantei, Ayaka Saito as Brown, Takahiro Sakurai as Kaitō U, and Ikkei Watanabe as Chief Maltes.

Guest cast for the film includes Shigeru Chiba as Zaza, Hiroshi Kamiya as Ruka, and Akira Kamiya as Pepe.

Akifumi Zako ( Toriko , Hugtto! Precure ) is directing the film at Toei Animation . Butt Detective TV anime writer Natsuko Takahashi returns to pen the film's script alongside Jun Narita .