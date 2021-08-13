Shinkai no Survival! Film's Clip Shows Giant Squid, Sperm Whale Attack

Toei began streaming a clip for the Shinkai no Survival! anime film on Friday. The clip shows the film's main characters being attacked by a giant squid, only for it to be fended off by a sperm whale.

The film is part of this year's Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus, which also opened in Japan on Friday.

The Shinkai no Survival! (Survive! In the Deep Sea) anime film adapts the Shinkai no Survival! book from the Kagaku Manga Survival (Science Manga Survival) study manga series.

The film will feature returning cast members Satsumi Matsuda as Geo, Megumi Han as Pipi (Phoebe), and Akira Ishida as Kei. Kappei Yamaguchi voices Professor Kon. Satoru Iriyoshi ( Precure franchise storyboarder and episode animation director) is directing the film at Toei Animation and Gallop . Isao Murayama returns from the previous film to pen the script. The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology ( JAMSTEC ) is supervising the film.

The Kagaku Manga Survival manga series follows children in various adventurous situations while weaving information about science into the story. The previous film, Survive! Inside the Human Body ( Jintai no Survival ) , focused on the human body, while the new film is about the deep sea. Shinkai no Survival! is the best-selling book in the series. The books have 10 million copies in print in Japan.