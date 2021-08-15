Sega Ikebukuro GiGO Arcade in Tokyo, Square Enix Café in Osaka Permanently Shut Down

Sega announced on August 2 that its Sega Ikebukuro GiGO arcade in Tokyo will permanently close on September 20 after 28 years. Sega stated it is closing the arcade center as the rental contract expired and the building will undergo remodeling.

The large-scale arcade center opened in July 1993 under the name Ikebukuro GiGO, and was renamed Sega Ikebukuro GiGO in July 2013. The building contains eight floors of arcade games, crane games, karaoke, photo booths, and more. The building also hosts a café and taiyaki stand that feature collaborations.



Similarly, Square Enix announced on Friday that its Square Enix Café in Osaka will shut down on August 31. Square Enix did not provide a reason for the closure, but stated the Square Enix Café in Tokyo will continue operation.

The café in Osaka opened in October 2017 in Osaka's Umeda area, and relocated to a nearby location later on. Similarly to the Tokyo café, the Osaka café features time-limited collaborative menus and drinks with different Square Enix properties, as well as a shop with merchandise.

Square Enix opened the first permanent Square Enix Café in Tokyo inside the Yodobashi Camera store in Akihabara in October 2016.

