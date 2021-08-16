Danchi Tomoo's Tobira Oda Launches New Manga in October

Shimeppoi Hanashi desu ga... manga centers on aspiring actor working at family's funeral service

The September issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original Zōkan magazine revealed on August 12 that Tobira Oda will launch a new manga titled Shimeppoi Hanashi desu ga... (This Is a Melancholy Story, But...) in the magazine's next issue on October 12. The manga (pictured left in image below) will center on an aspiring actor who works at his family's funeral service to make ends meet.

Oda launched the Danchi Tomoo manga in Big Comic Spirits in 2003, and ended it in February 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 33rd and final compiled book volume in March 2019.

The manga was nominated for the prestigious Osamu Tezuka Cultural Prizes in 2005, 2006, and 2007.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that aired for 78 episodes from April 2013 through February 2015.