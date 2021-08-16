Guilty Gear -Strive- Game's Video Previews 2nd DLC Character Jack O'

Character will launch on August 27

Arc System Works began streaming a trailer for Jack O', the second DLC character for its Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game, on Tuesday. The video announced that the character will launch on August 27 as part of the game's first season pass. The character for non-season pass holders will go on sale on August 30.

English



Japanese



The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on June 11, delayed from April 9. Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO. The game's first DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson launched on July 27.

The first season pass of the game features five new characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story. One more character will launch this year, and two more characters will launch next year.