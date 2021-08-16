News
Live-Action Tokyo Revengers Film Earns Over 3.5 Billion Yen at Box Office
posted on by Alex Mateo
The live-action film of Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers manga has earned a cumulative total of 3,598,000,000 yen (about US$32.94 million). The film has sold over 2.7 million tickets so far.
The film has exceeded the box office revenue total of Let Me Eat Your Pancreas, the 2017 live-action film of Yoru Sumino's I Want to Eat Your Pancreas novel, which stars the same lead actor from Tokyo Revengers Takumi Kitamura. Let Me Eat Your Pancreas earned 3.52 billion yen (about US$32.23 million).
The film was slated to open in Japan last October, but was delayed to 2021 due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The production halted filming in April 2020 due to COVID-19. The film opened on July 9. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui, Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai) directed the film. Rock band SUPER BEAVER performed the film's theme song "Namae o Yobu yo" (I'll Call Your Name).
Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English. The manga is also inspiring a television anime that premiered on April 10.
Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web