Noriyuki Yamahana, Yoshiyuki Takahashi's Masaki no Pan Manga Ends

Baking manga launched in 2015

This year's 16th issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine published the final chapter of storywriter Noriyuki Yamahana and artist Yoshiyuki Takahashi's Masaki no Pan (Masaki's Bread) manga on August 6.

The manga centers on Masaki, a boy who leaves Tokyo and heads to a boarding house in Otaru city in Hokkaido to pursue his training to become a pâtissier. There, he shows his talent and passes with flying colors, and is hired by the Yukimori sisters to become a baker at their boarding house. The manga shows Masaki pursuing an ever higher goal in the art of baking.

Yamahana and Takahashi launched the manga in Young Gangan in August 2015. Square Enix published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on April 24.

Yamahana's Yume de Aetara - If I see you in my dream. manga previously inspired the three-episode If I See You in My Dreams OVA , as well as a television anime adaptation, both of which premiered in 1998.

