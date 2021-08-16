Pokémon Unite Game Adds Blissey to Roster

Game launched for Switch on July 21

The official Twitter account for The Pokémon Company International and Tencent 's TiMi Studio Group's Pokémon Unite game announced on Monday that the game will add Blissey as a new playable character on Wednesday. The account streamed a video previewing Blissey.

Blissey is an egg-cellent Supporter Pokémon with moves that heal or increase basic attack speed! Its Unite Move, Bliss Assistance, allows it to dash to an ally's aid and protect that ally from attacks. Bring your allies happiness with Blissey, coming 8/18 to #PokemonUNITE!(@PokemonUnite)August 16

The game launched for Nintendo Switch on July 21. The game will launch for iOS and Android devices in September.

Tencent 's TiMi Studio Group is producing the game in collaboration with The Pokémon Company .

The game is the franchise 's first strategic team-based battle game. The game allows 10 players to participate in 5-on-5 real-time battles, and it supports cross-platform play. Each team has five goals that they use to catch Pokémon and score points. Captured Pokémon can defeat other Pokémon to level up and learn attacks. Each Pokémon has its own special Unite move that players can unlock when they reach a certain level. The team that scores the most points during the time limit wins. The free-to-start game includes in-app purchases.

Playable Pokémon include Zeraora, Pikachu, Charizard, Snorlax, Crustle, Greninja, Eldegoss, Talonflame, Lucario, Venusaur, Mr. Mime, Slowbro, Absol, Machamp, Wigglytuff, Alolan Ninetales, Cramorant, Gengar, Garchomp, and Cinderace.

Players who log in to the game by August 31 at 10:59 a.m. EDT will unlock the playable Pokémon Zeraora.

The game added Gardevoir as the first new playable character on July 28.

The game will also add Blastoise as a playable character.

China's Tencent conglomerate announced in July 2019 that its TiMi Studio Group is developing a new game in the Pokémon franchise .

Tencent sells Nintendo 's Switch console in China. TiMi Studiio Group's previous works include smartphone games such as Call of Duty Mobile.