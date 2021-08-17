'86' Sci-Fi War Anime 2nd Season's 1st Promo Video Streamed

2nd season premieres in October

The official website for the television anime of Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series began streaming the first promotional video for the anime's second television season.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The Republic of San Magnolia has been attacked by its neighbor, the Empire. Outside the 85 districts of the Republic there is the 'non-existent 86th district,' where young men and women continue to fight. Sheen directs the actions of young suicide bombers, while Lena is a “curator” who commands a detachment from a remote rear. The story of the tragic struggle between these two begins!

The second cours will premiere in October.

The television anime premiered on April 10. The anime will air for two cours (quarters of the year). However, the two cours will be split, and will not air one after another. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .

