Samurai Shodown Game's 3rd Season Pass Adds Guilty Gear Character Baiken

Character will launch on August 19

SNK announced on Monday that its Samurai Shodown ( Samurai Spirits ) fighting game will feature Baiken from the Guilty Gear franchise as the fourth DLC character in its 3rd Season Pass. The character will launch on August 19.

SNK announced a Guilty Gear DLC character for Samurai Shodown's 3rd Season Pass during the Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable in February.

The game launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan and the West in June 2019. The Nintendo Switch version launched in Japan in December 2019 and in the West in February 2020. The arcade version of the game debuted in October 2019, and the game then launched for Stadia in November 2019. The game launched for the PC in June 2020. The game released for the Xbox Series X|S on March 16.

The game's Season Pass 1 includes DLC characters Rimururu, Basara, Kazuki, and Wan-Fu. Season Pass 2 includes DLC characters Mina, Sogetsu, Iroha, and Warden from Ubisoft 's For Honor game. The Season Pass 3 also includes the DLC character Cham Cham, which released on March 16; Hibiki Takane from The Last Blade 2 , which released on April 22; and Shiro Tokisada Amakusa, which released on June 14.

SNK developed the game using Unreal Engine 4. The game enables up to 10 players to play multiplayer online. The game has Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Japanese, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Pan-American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The game is set between the events of the original game and Samurai Shodown V . The game features three new playable fighters: Darli Dagger, Wu-Ruixiang, and Yashamaru Kurama. The returning fighters from previous games in the series include Haōmaru, Nakoruru, Earthquake, Galford, Hanzo Hattori, Tam Tam, Kyoshiro Senryo, Jubei Yagyu, Ukyo Tachibana, Charlotte, Genjuro Kibagami, Shiki, and Yoshitora Tokugawa.

Source: Press release