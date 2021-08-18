Actor, Pom Poko Lead Voice Actor Makoto Nonomura Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor was refused transport to hospital by ambulance 2 times before

The Fuji TV television program Biking More revealed on Tuesday that actor Makoto Nonomura has been hospitalized due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since August 5. Nonomura had been in critical condition and is still suffering from pneumonia and hardened lungs, but is now able to breathe by himself.

According to the program, Nonomura tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30, and suffered from a fever, fatigue, and cough that night. However, he was instructed by his local health care center to self-quarantine at home. According to Nonomura, he could not get an ambulance to take him to the hospital on July 31 despite his blood oxygen level falling nearly to 90%. On August 4, Nonomura's blood oxygen level fell below 90%, and an ambulance rushed to his home, but as Nonomura's oxygen level rose to 96% again, the ambulance did not take him to the hospital.

Nonomura played main character Shoukichi in Isao Takahata and Studio Ghibli 's Pom Poko anime film.

Image from Stardust website

Sources: Stardust, Daily Sports via Hachima Kikō