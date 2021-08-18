Pokémon Legends: Arceus Game's Trailer Reveals New Pokémon, Hisui Region, Action RPG Gameplay

Game introduces Wyrdeer, Basculegion, Hisuian Braviary, Hisuian Growlithe

The Pokémon Company International revealed a new trailer for its Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus during its live-streamed Pokémon Presents program on Wednesday. The trailer previews the title's action RPG gameplay and reveals new Pokémon and the Hisui region.

The game will add the new Pokémon Wyrdeer, an evolution of Stantler, and Basculegion, an evolution of Basculin. The game will also introduce Hisuian forms of Braviary and Growlithe.

The game will take place in the Hisui region, the past version of the Sinnoh region from the Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games. Players join the Galaxy Expedition Team's Survey Corps in Jubilife Village to embark on survey outings and research Pokémon. Players can ride Pokémon and craft items. They are vulnerable to Pokémon attacks while out in the field.

Pokémon can be captured by throwing Pokéballs. However, some Pokémon will flee or try to attack. Pokémon battles will feature an action order combat system, in which the order a Pokémon attacks will depend on its speed stat and moves. Pokémon can use moves in two different styles: strong style, which favors power over speed, and agile style, which prioritizes fast turns over strength.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will feature a more open 3D style reminiscent of the Wild Area in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games. The story will also involve the mythical Pokémon Arceus. Starter Pokémon include Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawatt. The cover art (pictured right) depicts Mount Coronet and the bygone Sinnoh region.

The game will launch worldwide for Switch on January 28, 2022. The game will feature support for the Pokémon Home app in 2022.

Source: Pokémon Presents livestream